Instagram

NFL superstar Patrick Mahomes and his wife Brittany were faced with a scary situation involving their baby boy Bronze, 8 months.

On Thursday, Brittany took to her Instagram Story to document their “frantic trip to the ER” the day before.

Instagram

She revealed that Bronze is “highly allergic to peanuts,” adding, “The scariest 30min of my life.”

The couple welcomed Bronze last November. At the time, they shared on Instagram, “Patrick ‘Bronze’ Lavon Mahomes III 🤴🏽11/28/22 7lbs 8oz 🤍.”

Bronze is currently experiencing some growing pains.

Brittany recently posted a pic of him with his finger in his mouth. She captioned the pic, “Another tooth coming in so he needed some extra snuggles tonight.”

Instagram