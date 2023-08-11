‘The Challenge’ Stars Jenna Compono & Zach Nichols Expecting Baby No. 3

Instagram

The Compono-Nichols family is about to get bigger, because the Challenge alumni couple are expecting baby no. 3!

Jenna Compono, 30, and Zach Nicholas, 36, announced the news on Instagram, writing, “Baby Number 3 coming in February! 👶🏼👶🏼👶🏼”

The post included images of the couple's first born son Anthony, 23 months, and daughter Liliana, 8 months, sitting next to each other under balloons that read "1" and "2" with a number 3 balloon with a sonogram photo and a coming soon sign next to them.

Anthony wore a “Big Brother” shirt and Liliana wore a “Big Sister” shirt.

This announcement comes less than a year after Liliana’s arrival.

The reality TV couple met in 2014 while competing on Season 26 of MTV’s “The Challenge: Battle Of The Exes ll.” At the time, Jenna was competing with her ex Jay Mitchell while Zach was in competition with his ex, Jonna Mannion. Sparks began to fly when the two met and were seen kissing each other multiple times on the show, and were even referred to as “Ken and Barbie” by one of their competitors.

The couple have a very rocky relationship history. Breaking up and getting back together on multiple occasions, accusing each other both of cheating, being friends, and even dating other people.

But the lovebirds decided to move on from their past and in December 2019, Nichols planned a Christmas-themed proposal for Compono, and she said yes.

The couple got married in March 2021 in Michigan in a private ceremony, after delaying the wedding due to the COVID-19 pandemic.