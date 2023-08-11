Mansions & Millionaires: Oceanside Is the Definition of California Cool

“Extra’s” Michael Corbett is giving us an inside look at Oceanside, a resort town packed with rich history along more than two miles of gorgeous beaches.

The city is the epitome of California cool with perfect year-round weather, a picturesque harbor and a bustling downtown. If you want to experience the city at its finest, drop your bags at Mission Pacific Hotel or Seabird Resort.

Just steps away from the longest wooden pier on the west coast, Mission Pacific hotel guests can access one of the most beautiful beaches in Southern California.

Rated a top destination by Conde Nast, this 161-room boutique hotel is packed with amenities and was even featured on this season of “The Bachelorette”! The property is also home to the famous “Top Gun” house, however it has now been transformed into a pie restaurant.

Across the street at the Seabird Resort, you will find a bespoke oasis exuding Southern California charm.