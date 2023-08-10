‘King of the Hill’ Voice Actor Johnny Hardwick Dead at 64

Facebook/FOX

Johnny Hardwick, who voiced Dale Gribble on “King of the Hill,” had died at 64.

TMZ reports law enforcement was performing a welfare check at the star’s Texas home on Tuesday when they found his body. He was pronounced dead at the scene, but no cause of death was given.

The site says no foul play is suspected.

Hardwick, who had a background in stand up, joined “King of the Hill” while it was still in development.

He not only voiced Dale in more than 250 episodes, but he also served as a writer and producer on the show. The show aired from 1997 to 2010.