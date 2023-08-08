Corey Feldman & Courtney Anne Mitchell Split After 7 Years of Marriage

Getty Images

Corey Feldman, 52, and Courtney Anne Mitchell, 34, are going their separate ways.

The “Goonies” star confirmed the news to Page Six in a statement that said, “It is with great sadness that Courtney and I have made the decision to separate after many wonderful years together.

“We have been through so much together and still have much love and respect for each other. There is no one to blame. This is a case of life becoming really hard, Courtney dealing with health issues, and two people who have grown apart and now find themselves at a crossroads.”

Feldman added, “Due to Courtney’s health concerns and the process of healing, we both feel it’s not in her best interest to continue on [their current tour] Love Retours 23 at this time. On behalf of myself and my band, we all love her and ask for your prayers in wishing her a speedy recovery. We don’t know what the future will hold, but we know that the love we have for each other is not going anywhere.”

Courtney also shared her own statement with Page Six, explaining, “It is with a deep and heavy sadness that I am announcing my separation from Corey. We’ve shared some amazing times together both private and public, and I will always cherish these moments we’ve shared together. I love him dearly and I always will.”

Citing health issues that included hives, COVID-19 and chronic fatigue, she shared, “I’ve struggled for two years with health issues old and new; and this has taken a massive toll on me and my family. I always try to keep positive and a light heart regardless of what I am going through physically, but sadly it has now crossed a threshold where I can no longer continue on with the tour.”

She went on, “It’s been a long journey of dealing with my own chronic fatigue syndrome which makes it difficult to keep up with the high energy of touring and traveling from place to place… However, I do wish ‘My Love, Husband, & Friend,’ and the bandmates a happy tour and the very best out there. I know they will be amazing as they put on a great show.”

Mitchell added that her hives are in remission, sharing, “I am eternally thankful to my [husband] who has been so supportive of my [healing] process, I couldn’t have done so without his love and support.

Corey and Courtney met in 2012 and wed in 2016. They appeared together in the reality shows “Marriage Boot Camp: Reality Stars Family Edition” and “Celebrity Wife Swap.”