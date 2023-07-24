Getty Images

Julian Sands, 65, went missing while hiking California’s Mount Baldy, and his body was found months later.

Now, a public information officer for the San Bernardino County Sheriff’s Department is sharing death certificate details with People magazine.

People reports that Sands’ cause of death is listed as “undetermined.”

The officer further explained the ruling is “due to the condition of the body” and “common when dealing with cases of this type.”

The “A Room with a View” actor went missing in January, and his body was found by hikers in late June.

In April, Sands' son Henry told the U.K. outlet The Times he was “realistic” about the search efforts, noting, “The weather conditions over the last three months — it's been a 40-year snowfall record in California."

He explained, "There is nothing really further to say at this point other than to reinforce my deepest gratitude for the love and support my family and I have received.”

Henry continued, "I am hugely appreciative for all the efforts made so far from the volunteer search and rescue climbers and the San Bernardino County Sheriff team to bring my father home.”

He added, "I look forward to the search resuming as soon as the weather improves and the ground conditions are safe and feasible to do so.”

Sands was known for his many movie and TV roles, including “A Room with a View” (1985), "Gothic" (1986), "Siesta" (1987), "Vibes" (1988), "Warlock" (1989), “Arachnophobia” (1990), "Naked Lunch" (1991), “Leaving Las Vegas" (1995), and appearances on such TV series as "24" (2006) and "Smallville" (2009-2010).