iHeartMedia’s 2023 Fiesta Latina: Star-Studded Lineup Revealed!

Getty Images

Music fans won’t want to miss iHeartMedia’s 2023 Fiesta Latina!

The annual concert will take place October 21 at Miami’s Kaseya Center, and the lineup is star-studded.

Chayanne, Ricardo Montaner, Fonseca, Servando y Florentino, Luis Figueroa, GALE, Menudo and more will perform.

Singer and actor Chayanne will also receive the iHeartRadio Corazón Latino Award. Recipients of the award are honored for “their big heart through their selfless work enhancing the lives of the Latin community and beyond.”

The deserving recipient has given back through many organization, including the Make-a-Wish Foundation, the United Nations, and the Women Refugees Commission.