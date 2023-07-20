Celebrity News July 20, 2023
iHeartMedia’s 2023 Fiesta Latina: Star-Studded Lineup Revealed!
Music fans won’t want to miss iHeartMedia’s 2023 Fiesta Latina!
The annual concert will take place October 21 at Miami’s Kaseya Center, and the lineup is star-studded.
Chayanne, Ricardo Montaner, Fonseca, Servando y Florentino, Luis Figueroa, GALE, Menudo and more will perform.
Singer and actor Chayanne will also receive the iHeartRadio Corazón Latino Award. Recipients of the award are honored for “their big heart through their selfless work enhancing the lives of the Latin community and beyond.”
The deserving recipient has given back through many organization, including the Make-a-Wish Foundation, the United Nations, and the Women Refugees Commission.
Fans can watch the show via livestream on Hulu or buy tickets at Ticketmaster.com starting July 21 at 10 a.m. ET. Learn more here!