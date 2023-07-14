‘Days of Our Lives’ Star Jessica Serfaty Engaged to Billionaire Leonardo Maria Del Vecchio

Instagram

Soap star Jessica Serfaty, 32, and Italian billionaire Leonardo Maria Del Vecchio, 28, are getting married!

Serfaty announced the news on Instagram with selfies of the pair in bed as she showed off her ring, and a video of her flashing her bling on a boat.

The “Days of Our Lives” actress wrote, “HE SAID YES!!! just kidding, I SAID YES! WE SAID YES!💍 @leonardo_mdv”

Leonardo replied in the comments, "Saying 'yes' is the first step towards an extraordinary adventure shared by two souls. Ti amo❤️.”

Jessica also opened up about the engagement to People magazine, revealing Leonardo proposed at the Conca del Sogno restaurant on Italy’s Amalfi Coast.

Serfaty confessed she wasn’t expecting him to pop the question. “I was completely taken by surprise when he dropped to one knee. I remember seeing the joy in Leo’s face when he couldn’t hold it in any longer. He teared up at the end. (Sorry Leo, but I had too!) It was spontaneous, exciting and beautiful."

Dishing on her giant yellow diamond engagement ring, she joked, "Other than the fact that now I have to tread water a little harder” the ring is "flawless."

She shared, "I never pictured a yellow diamond, then again, I’ve never been a traditional ring kinda-gal. Leo’s taste is timeless and now after having it, I’d never want anything different. It’s beautiful."

Del Vecchio was among the heirs to his late father Leonardo Del Vecchio’s multi-billion-dollar fortune.

Leonardo has continued to work for the family business, EssilorLuxottica, as the chief strategy officer. The eyewear brand owns Ray-Ban, Oakley, Sunglass Hut and others, and works with designers like Chanel and Prada.

Looking back at how they met, Jessica shared, "I remember the first time ever meeting Leo. It was 2017 at Cannes Film Festival, we were on a boat, and he was dancing. He is such a good dancer by the way! We briefly met. It wasn’t until a couple years later that we saw each other again. We spent five days along with friends laughing and dancing until the sun came up."

The actress continued, "That was the moment I knew something more was happening. I didn’t want to leave! I saw him a few times in between the next couple of years. It was always warm, but it wasn’t our time. We were both in relationships. So cut to this year, Leo wrote me and said he had been thinking about me and asked if I was single. I was. And just like that… Everything else is history."

Both have been married before, and she told the magazine, "The territory of 'Engagement Land' is one I’ve visited before. This time, it’s right. It’s the right time, the right one. So the feeling is a feeling of being elated to find home. It’s joy, is wild energy, it’s calming and comforting."