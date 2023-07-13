ABC just dropped a teaser for “The Golden Bachelor”!

The video features a red rose that slowly turns gold to the tune of the song “This Magic Moment.”

A narrator then announces, “On July 17, ‘The Golden Bachelor’ will be revealed.”

Variety reports ABC plans to reveal the mystery man on “Good Morning America.”

ABC describes the show as “one for the golden years,” adding, “One hopeless romantic is given a second chance at love in the search for a partner with whom to share the sunset years of life.”

The women vying for his heart will come with “a lifetime of experience,” having lived through “love, loss, and laughter.”