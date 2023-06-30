Getty Images

The stars are mourning Alan Arkin, after news broke on Friday that the 89-year-old had passed away.

His “Kominsky Method” co-star Michael Douglas wrote on Instagram, “Today we lost a wonderful actor whose intelligence, sense of comedy and consummate professionalism over the past 70 years has left an indelible mark on our industry. My experience of working with Alan were some of my most memorable. He will be deeply missed.”

Billy Crystal tweeted, “Alan Arkin was one of our greatest actors. Hilarious, heartbreaking, and the ability to be terrifying, his range was amazing. I cherish the chance I had to act with him in #America’s Sweethearts.”

Mia Farrow wrote on Twitter, "Very sad to learn of the death of Alan Arkin. Such a lovely person- of course, a great actor. It was a privilege to work with him in The Last Unicorn. For me he will always be 'Schmendrick' my invaluable magician companion on our search for other unicorns"

John Cusack retold a story on Twitter about Arkin wanting to change a scene in “Grosse Point Blank” that made the studio execs uncomfortable. “I said you have Alan Arkin wanting to personalize and deepen this comedy we’re making - I wrote it - he can say whatever the f--k he wants - sit back watch and feel lucky – please.”

Bradley Whitford posted a scene from “Little Miss Sunshine,” and wrote, “No greater comic actor. No greater dramatic actor. Not a coincidence. This scene is a clinic. Rest In Peace Alan Arkin. Well done, sir.”

Jason Alexander tweeted, “Such a wonderful, original voice for comedy. And on the few occasions I was in his presence, a kind and generous soul. I learned so much from watching him. And the laughs I got from his glorious work seem endless. May he rest well.”

Ralph Machio tweeted, “Alan Arkin - legendary in every aspect and any genre. His range was and is... beyond! Truly one of a kind. #ripAlanArkin.”