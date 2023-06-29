Brooke Burke’s Top 3 Summer Shape-Up Tips

Instagram

Brooke Burke is showing us how to get in shape for summer!

Watch the video for three easy tips, like working out while using red light therapy, doing tree house yoga, and practicing mindful meditation.

Better yet, join Brooke’s 21-Day Summer Fitness Challenge on her Brooke Burke Body app.

She shared, “We’ve got three weeks together to sculpt your body and retrain your brain… you’re going to get into the habit where your body quite literally starts to crave wellness.”

The challenge includes a tasty nutrition program, plus 20-minute workouts with Brooke herself.