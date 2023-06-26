Celebrity News June 26, 2023
Emily Osment & BF Jack Anthony Engaged — See Her Unique Ring
Waiting for your permission to load the Instagram Media.
“Hannah Montana” alum Emily Osment is engaged!
The star revealed on Instagram that boyfriend Jack Anthony popped the question.
Osment, 31, wrote, “This magical, beautiful, kaleidoscope of a person asked me to marry him this weekend. I did not know life could be this sweet or I could ever be this deliriously happy.”
She added, “I am so proud of the life we have built together and the people we have become over the last few years. This love is so big and so uniquely ours and I know it can do anything. I am so honored to stand next to you every day. I love you, Jack.”
Waiting for your permission to load the Instagram Media.
Emily included a photo of her unique engagement ring, featuring a square diamond and round stone. The post was tagged to Yosemite National Park.
Their famous friends congratulated the pair in the comments, with Gregg Sulkin writing, “I LOVE LOVE LOVE LOVE LOVE this!!!! ❤️❤️❤️❤️”
Allison Janney gushed, “So happy for you😘❤️❤️❤️,” and Daryl Sabara posted, “Congrats Emily!! ❤️”
Emily and Jack started dating in 2021.