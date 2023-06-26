Emily Osment & BF Jack Anthony Engaged — See Her Unique Ring

Osment, 31, wrote, “This magical, beautiful, kaleidoscope of a person asked me to marry him this weekend. I did not know life could be this sweet or I could ever be this deliriously happy.”

She added, “I am so proud of the life we have built together and the people we have become over the last few years. This love is so big and so uniquely ours and I know it can do anything. I am so honored to stand next to you every day. I love you, Jack.”