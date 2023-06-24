Julian Sands Update: Human Remains Found

Getty Images

The San Bernardino County Sheriff's Department provided a grim update in the search for missing actor Julian Sands, who vanished on a hike in January.

CNN reports authorities said in a statement, "Civilian hikers contacted the Fontana Sheriff’s Station after they discovered human remains in the Mt. Baldy wilderness."

Positive identification could take about a week.

Sands went missing while hiking in the San Gabriel Mountains northeast of L.A. The final pings from his cellphone came from the same area where the remains were found.

The extensive search for the 65-year-old actor was hindered by the area's remote location and by poor weather conditions.

In April, Sands' son Henry told the U.K. outlet The Times he was “realistic” about the search efforts, noting, “The weather conditions over the last three months — it's been a 40-year snowfall record in California."

He explained, "There is nothing really further to say at this point other than to reinforce my deepest gratitude for the love and support my family and I have received.”

Henry continued, "I am hugely appreciative for all the efforts made so far from the volunteer search and rescue climbers and the San Bernardino County Sheriff team to bring my father home.”

He added, "I look forward to the search resuming as soon as the weather improves and the ground conditions are safe and feasible to do so.”