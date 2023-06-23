Finalists Judged in New Category on ‘Silos Baking Competition’ Finale — Watch!

Courtesy of Magnolia Network.

Five top bakers have made it to the final round in the “Silos Baking Competition,” and as judge Joanna Gaines informs them in this exclusive clip of the finale, a new category has just been added to the scoring… heating things up in more than just the oven!

“You have been judged on presentation, flavor, and creativity. Tomorrow, we’re adding bakery compatibility to the judging category.”

On the Magnolia Network reality series, home bakers from across the country compete for a chance to have their baked good featured at Magnolia’s Silos Baking Co. by perfecting a favorite recipe.

Along with Gaines, Zoë François and Casey Corn also serve as judges.

“We love story, we love flavors, we love nostalgia,” Gaines told the finalists about the SilosBakery.