Kesha ‘Almost Died’ After Freezing Her Eggs: ‘It Was Horrifying’

Kesha is lucky to be alive after suffering a medical complication stemming from freezing her eggs.

The singer opened up to Self magazine about the emergency that left her hospitalized for nine days.

“I almost died in January,” she said, revealing that the trouble really started weeks after the egg retrieval.

The “Praying” singer was performing in the Bahamas on New Year’s Eve when she started showing symptoms and could barely walk. Once at a hospital, doctors found she had developed a rare side effect stemming from her already weakened immune system. That’s when she was transferred to Miami for a nearly 10-day stay.

“I finally feel recovered, but it took a couple months,” she told the magazine. “It was horrifying.”

She wanted to freeze her eggs so she didn’t feel rushed into starting a family and wanted to have a handle on what it means to have a child in this day and age.

“I just was taking my reproductive health into my own hands,” she said. “And I stand by everyone doing that and [honoring] your body.”

She’s also aware people will have opinions about her decision. “Everyone probably has some semblance of feeling like you share what you’re going through, and, at the same time, it’s almost inviting people to have an opinion about it. I don’t have that perfectly mapped out.”

Kesha spoke about her other health issues too. She suffers from common variable immunodeficiency (CVID) and struggled before the diagnosis.

“When you’re lucky enough to have a song that catches on, you’re just trying to keep up,” she said. “I had a really hard time saying no to interviews or photo shoots because I didn’t want to let my one chance fall away by not being able to fulfill every request. It led to severe exhaustion physically and mentally.”

Now, she knows how important sleep can be. “I took that for granted for, God, about 29, 30 years. I feel like I’m just playing catch-up on my teens and 20s, still. But I try to get as much sleep as possible, and I have to protect that fiercely,” she said.

Then there was her battle with bulimia, which she sought treatment for in 2014.

She shared, “I had a particular moment with my eating disorder when the anxiety just got so high that I was not functioning. It was taking up so much of my brain space, from morning to night. I was obsessed with what I looked like, what went in my mouth, what size things were, and people’s approval.”

These days she’s coping with routine and mindfulness. “I always have three meal breaks, ’cause being in recovery, I need to have time to sit and have a meal. I have about 30 minutes before I go onstage where I meditate, stretch, and do breathing exercises. People probably think I’m back there doing shots, and [my routine is] the most zen s--t you’ve ever seen.”