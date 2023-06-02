Milania Giudice & Antonia Gorga Reunite at Prom Amid Family Feud

Antonia Gorga/Instagram

Family reunion!

Antonia Gorga and Milania Giudice of “The Real Housewives of New Jersey” shared a nice moment at their prom Thursday night.

The 17-year-old cousins, whose mothers Teresa Giudice and Melissa Gorga are currently not speaking due to an ongoing feud, posed for a selfie together at the milestone high school celebration. Antonia posted the photo on her Instagram story.

The reunion warmed fans’ hearts, with the photo earning high praise on Bravo fan accounts.

Melissa posted on Instagram about the big event for her daughter, Antonia.

“It’s all happening.. such an exciting time in her life💙Prom one! Her original high school!! One more week until the next one! Love my sweet girl💙,” the caption read.

Milania and Antonia, who grew up in front of the cameras on “RHONJ,” had always shared a close bond. Early seasons of the Bravo series show the pair excited to have play dates as little girls.

The fight between their mothers appeared to have recently spilled over to aunt and niece.

Teresa revealed on “RHONJ” this season that her niece did not attend Milania’s Sweet 16 party, which she claims “hurt” her daughter.

“Milania was so hurt that Antonia didn’t go to her Sweet 16,” Teresa told her castmates on the Bravo show. “Milania said, ‘Well, I celebrated her, I wish she would’ve celebrated me.’”

Melissa called out her sister-in-law for involving the kids in their drama. “That’s like, disgusting that you’d even bring them up. You be that aunt — I’m not gonna be that aunt,” said the CEO of Envy.

While things between Teresa and Melissa have always been rocky, they took a turn for the worse this past season. Things got so bad that Melissa and her husband Joe Gorga did not attend his sister Teresa’s August 2022 wedding to Luis Ruelas.

“How can I celebrate somebody else’s marriage when they are constantly trying to destroy mine?” Melissa told co-star Dolores Catania over the phone during a “RHONJ” episode this season.

Sources told Page Six recently that “RHONJ” is currently “on pause” while production decides how to handle the situation with the two estranged Housewives.