Daniella Karagach & Pasha Pashkov of ‘Dancing with the Stars’ Welcome Baby Girl

Instagram

The “Dancing with the Stars” family just got a little bigger — Daniella Karagach and Pasha Pashkov welcomed a baby girl May 30.

The couple announced the happy news on Instagram with photos of their new family in the hospital together.

The caption of the post revealed the baby’s name: Nikita.

Waiting for your permission to load the Instagram Media.

The new parents received sweet comments from their “DWTS” family.

"Welcome precious girl Nikita. So happy for you guys xo," wrote Peta Murgatroyd, who is currently expecting her own little one soon.

Witney Carson commented, "She’s so perfect omg!"

Daniella and Pasha were married in 2014. They revealed their pregnancy news to People magazine in November, saying they found out the same day “DWTS” Season 31 kicked off.