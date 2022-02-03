‘DWTS’ Pro Artem Chigvintsev Gives Health Update After Leaving Tour

Instagram

“Dancing with the Stars” pro Artem Chigvinstev has shared a health update after deciding to leave the “DWTS” tour in January.

As reported on “Extra,” the dancer had announced his abrupt exit, but had not shared any details only saying that it was for “unexpected health issues.”

Now, he is giving more insight into his medical challenges. He posted an update on Instagram Stories on February 3, saying, “Hi everyone, just wanted to give you a little update on my wellbeing. So, I had another x-ray done yesterday, and it came back still positive for pneumonia, so I just got another set of antibiotics.”

It appears that this will be the second round of medication the Russian star will be taking. He is hopeful that this round will “do the magic, will do the trick, to kick out the pneumonia out of my lungs.”

Artem is engaged to Nikki Bella, and her twin Brie Bella, also shared some more information regarding his health with Us Weekly.

She shared that “He did have COVID,” adding that at the same time it appeared to be “something more than COVID.”

Brie also told Us Weekly that “He is doing a lot better, which is so great. I know it’s really made him feel good seeing everyone just reaching out and thinking of him and sending their thoughts and prayers his way.”

As previously reported, the tour is going on without Chigvinstev, but a rep did tell People back in January that they “look forward to having him back in the show in the very near future."

The tour features previous contestants like Kaitlyn Bristowe, Iman Shumpert, Jimmie Allen and Amanda Kloots and pros like Artem, Brandon Armstrong, Alan Bersten, Sasha Farber, Daniella Karagach, Pasha Pashkov, Gleb Savchenko, Emma Slater and others.

Back on January 11, while Artem was still on tour, he took a day off to spend with family. Along with a pic of him with Nikki he shared a series of photos of their 1-year-old son Matteo. He wrote, “I’m so happy that i was able to see my family on a day off even if it’s just for 11hr , I miss them so much they are the most precious people in my life. Don’t know what I would do without them. Love you both ♾❤️❤️.”

Nikki responded with “I miss 😭 I loooove! ❤️‍🔥,” and referenced a pic of Artem and Matteo on a swing, gushing, “omgoodness Teo on that swing staring at himself lol sooo precious!”

Artem had previously opened up to “Extra” about how hard it is being away from his family. He told us in September 2020, while competing on “DWTS” with Kaitlyn Bristowe, “It is hard to leave [Matteo] every day, but I want to make him proud, so I’m doing it for him.”

Of Nikki, he added, “She is being like crazy, amazing mom… She has been such a trouper… but when I’m home, I try to be as much help as I can.”