Savannah Chrisley Gets Candid About Past Suicide Attempt

While Savannah Chrisley is no stranger to opening up about her private life for reality TV, she is now revealing even more about her struggles with mental health.

During an interview with mental health and addiction awareness advocate Patrick Custer for her “Unlocked” podcast, Savannah revealed she tried to take her own life during her teenage years.

“I didn’t really have a life-or-death experience, but I did try committing suicide, so that potentially was maybe my life-or-death experience,” the “Chrisley Knows Best” alum said on the podcast episode titled “The Most Vulnerable I’ve Ever Been.”

“But for me, it was more a cry for help.”

Savannah said the cry for help occurred when she was about 15 or 16 years old, around the time her family stepped in front of the cameras for their first USA Network reality show.

“It’s so crazy because when you go through so much trauma, I feel like your mind just blocks it out,” she said during the podcast. “I also feel like, too, there were maybe some side effects to what I had done to where it affected my memory, but it all really was a blur.”

What was not a blur for Chrisley was finding herself in the hospital and doing what she could to not be there.

“I do remember waking up in the hospital and, you know, my parents being there, and discussions being had. Even at that time, I remember lying to the doctors because I didn’t want to be held at the hospital.”

She added, “Nothing’s wrong with me. It was just a bad moment.”

Savannah went on to share that having to deal with the show at the time played a role in making things more difficult, saying, “[It] was also hard coming off of that straight in into reality television in front of the world and having even more thrown at you.

“I just kind of remember masking over. Like, I was fine,” she said. “That was just like a hiccup. I’m fine, I’m not crazy.”

Savannah also noted that her parents Todd and Julie really “stepped up” to help her.

“My dad spent countless hours with me every day, just trying to get me to talk. Telling me his life stories, his trauma. Trying to let me know, like, ‘Hey, I’m not this perfect person you’ve always thought I am. I’ve gone through stuff in my life, too. I’ve had trauma. I want you to feel comfortable.’ And talking to me about it. And it took me a while.”

Chrisley has spoken about her suicide attempt in the past, sharing in a November 2022 episode of her podcast that she “suffered from really bad depression” as a teenager. She credits her dad for saving her.

“But through it all, Dad — both my parents were always there, but Dad has always been more of a communicator,” said Savannah. “And I say that he saved me because he invested so much time and energy into me and making sure I knew it was okay to feel, and that I’m not the things that people say about me, and he really dug deep in helping me to identify my trauma and just letting me know I’m not alone, no matter how alone I felt.”