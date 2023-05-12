Thomas Haden Church Is Back with ‘Acidman’

Getty Images

You know Thomas Haden Church from his Oscar-nominated work in “Sideways,” the HBO series “Divorce,” “Spider-Man 3” and Spider-Man: No Way Home,” and countless other film and TV roles.

Now, the star is back with what many are calling one of his finest roles to date in “Acidman.” “Extra’s” Adam Weissler caught up with Church to find out more!

Starring alongside Dianna Agron in the indie drama, Church plays an estranged father living on his own in rural Oregon, who may not have figured out a way to make contact with a UFO.

Thomas continues to work constantly with surprising and winning performances, with many projects in the works. That includes the Peacock series “Twisted Metal,” and a key part in Kevin Costner’s upcoming epic Western film “Horizon.”