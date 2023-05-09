Why Javier Bardem Didn’t Go Shirtless as ‘Little Mermaid’s’ King Triton (Exclusive)

Getty Images

Javier Bardem is great King Triton in the new live-action “The Little Mermaid”!

“Extra’s” Rachel Lindsay caught up with the star at the L.A. premiere, where he explained why he didn’t go shirtless for the role like the animated character did.

Rachel teased, “You could’ve done it — don’t count yourself out.”

He insisted, “That would've taken a lot of work. Also, it’s not because I didn’t want to, it’s because [director Rob Marshall] had a different idea… It is very distracting to have somebody like that the whole [time]. It makes sense that he's covered by a great, beautiful shell.”

He added, “The armor was heavy. Also we were playing with movements, fishy moves… It was challenging to just be relaxed enough and confident enough without knowing what is going on around you to just say the lines.”

Javier also spoke about his excitement for his kids to see the film at the upcoming Madrid premiere, confessing, “I cannot wait.”

He then gushed over his wife Penélope Cruz’s recent Met Gala look!

Getty Images

Cruz was a co-chair this year, and walked the carpet in a stunning Chanel ballgown with a sheer hood.

Rachel said, “You lost it when you saw her,” and Bardem answered, “I lost it every time I see her. That's how lucky I am.”