Ray Liotta’s Cause of Death Revealed

Ray Liotta died unexpectedly a year ago this month, and now his cause of death has been revealed.

According to TMZ, heart and respiratory issues were to blame.

Docs obtained by the site say his death was natural and nonviolent. TMZ lists “respiratory insufficiency, pulmonary edema — aka fluid in his lungs — and acute heart failure” as the causes.

He was also suffering from atherosclerosis, which John Hopkins Medicine says, “is thickening or hardening of the arteries caused by a buildup of plaque in the inner lining of an artery.”

The 67-year-old died in his sleep while in the Dominican Republic to shoot the film “Dangerous Waters.”

Earlier this year, “Extra’s” Billy Bush spoke to “Cocaine Bear” director Elizabeth Banks, who opened up about the movie being one of the late Liotta’s final projects.

Banks said of Ray, “He was absolutely amazing. I saw him eight days before he passed away. He was in such a great mood.”