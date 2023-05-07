Ariana Madix Accepts MTV Award, References 'Tumultuous Time'

Twitter

Ariana Madix was cheerful in a clip provided to the MTV Movie & TV Awards aired Sunday night, but she was hinting at Scandoval behind the big smile.

The group behind "Vanderpump Rules" — including Ariana, Katie Maloney, Lala Kent and Scheana Shay — took home Best Reality Onscreen Team at the annual award show, accepting via video.

"We've been through so many ups and downs as friends," Ariana said when it was her turn to speak. "Obviously, it's a very tumultuous time in all of our lives, but we are truly at our best when we come together as a team so thank you."

It was a more or less direct acknowledgment of the scandalous affair her ex, Tom Sandoval, had with co-star and friend Raquel Leviss, which has roiled the shows fans.

Madix was speaking out hot on the heels of a fun night out at the White House Correspondents' Dinner with Lisa and Kent Vanderpump.

In spite of all the attention focused on the series, the famous Pump Restaurant Lounge in WeHo, owned by the Vanderpumps, is closing its doors forever.

A family rep told TMZ, "It's with heavy hearts that we announce that the lease at Pump Restaurant is expiring, and we will be closing its doors on July 5, after 10 years of beautiful evenings under our olive trees."