Halle Bailey, Ariana Madix & Jamie Lee Curtis Set to Present at MTV Movie & TV Awards 2023

Getty Images

On Thursday, MTV announced its first round of presenters for the 2023 MTV Movie & TV Awards!

Some of the big names who have signed on to present include Anthony Ramos, Ariana Madix, Gal Gadot, Jamie Lee Curtis, Kaia Gerber, Chrishell Stause, Halle Bailey, Scheana Shay, Riley Keough and Tiffany Haddish.

The network has also unveiled the 16 nominees competing for Best Musical Moment, sponsored by SONIC. Voting opens on MTV’s Instagram Stories on May 1. Some of the nominees include “Daisy Jones & The Six,” “Don’t Worry Darling,” “Elvis,” “M3GAN,” and “Wednesday.” See the full list here!

Drew Barrymore is set to host the star-studded show on Sunday, May 7, at 8 p.m. ET/PT.

See the full presenter lineup below: