Award Shows April 27, 2023
Halle Bailey, Ariana Madix & Jamie Lee Curtis Set to Present at MTV Movie & TV Awards 2023
On Thursday, MTV announced its first round of presenters for the 2023 MTV Movie & TV Awards!
Some of the big names who have signed on to present include Anthony Ramos, Ariana Madix, Gal Gadot, Jamie Lee Curtis, Kaia Gerber, Chrishell Stause, Halle Bailey, Scheana Shay, Riley Keough and Tiffany Haddish.
The network has also unveiled the 16 nominees competing for Best Musical Moment, sponsored by SONIC. Voting opens on MTV’s Instagram Stories on May 1. Some of the nominees include “Daisy Jones & The Six,” “Don’t Worry Darling,” “Elvis,” “M3GAN,” and “Wednesday.” See the full list here!
Drew Barrymore is set to host the star-studded show on Sunday, May 7, at 8 p.m. ET/PT.
See the full presenter lineup below:
- Anthony Ramos (Transformers: Rise of the Beasts)
- Ariana Madix (Vanderpump Rules)
- Ashley Park (Joy Ride)
- Ayo Edebiri (Bottoms)
- Busta Rhymes
- Camila Morrone (Daisy Jones & The Six)
- Chelsea Lazkani (Selling Sunset)
- Chrishell Stause (Selling Sunset)
- Christopher Briney (The Summer I Turned Pretty)
- Courtney Eaton (Yellowjackets)
- Dave Burd “Lil Dicky” (Dave)
- Dominique Fishback (Transformers: Rise of the Beasts)
- Gal Gadot (Heart of Stone)
- Gavin Casalegno (The Summer I Turned Pretty)
- Halle Bailey (The Little Mermaid)
- Havana Rose Liu (Bottoms)
- Jamie Lee Curtis (Haunted Mansion)
- Jonah Hauer-King (The Little Mermaid)
- Jasmin Savoy Brown (Yellowjackets)
- Kaia Gerber (Bottoms)
- Katie Maloney (Vanderpump Rules)
- Lala Kent (Vanderpump Rules)
- Liv Hewson (Yellowjackets)
- Lola Tung (The Summer I Turned Pretty)
- Nick Viall (Host, The Viall Files Podcast)
- Rachel Sennott (Bottoms)
- Riley Keough (Daisy Jones & The Six)
- Sabrina Wu (Joy Ride)
- Sam Claflin (Daisy Jones & The Six)
- Samantha Hanratty (Yellowjackets)
- Sarah Michelle Gellar (Wolf Pack)
- Scheana Shay (Vanderpump Rules)
- Sherry Cola (Joy Ride)
- Sophie Nélisse (Yellowjackets)
- Sophie Thatcher (Yellowjackets)
- Stephanie Hsu (Joy Ride)
- Suki Waterhouse (Daisy Jones & The Six)
- Tiffany Haddish (Haunted Mansion)