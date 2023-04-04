Raquel Welch’s Cause of Death Revealed

Getty Images

Raquel Welch died at 82 February 15, and now her cause of death has been revealed.

Welch died of cardiac arrest, according to a death certificate obtained by TMZ. The certificate also notes that Alzheimer’s disease was a contributing cause.

Welch had never publicly announced she was battling Alzheimer’s.

Her family had previously told TMZ that the film legend died following a brief illness.

Welch was a bombshell sex symbol of the '60s and '70s who went on to forge a successful film and TV career.