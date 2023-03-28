Getty Images

“The Real Housewives of Atlanta” alum Eva Marcille is pulling the plug on her four-year marriage with Michael Sterling.

In court papers obtained by Page Six, Marcille filed for divorce last week.

According to the papers, Eva noted that the marriage is “irretrievably broken” with “no prospects for a reconciliation.”

Marcille is requesting child support and primary custody of their two kids: Michael, 4, and Maverick, 3.

TMZ reports Eva is also asking that the assets they acquired during the marriage be equally divided.

Less than a week ago, TMZ photogs caught up with Eva, who was still calling Michael her "husband."

Just a month before filing for divorce, Eva gushed about Michael on Instagram.

She wrote, “Happy Valentine’s Day forever and ever @miketsterling #US.”

Michael also showed some love for Eva on Valentine’s Day. He wrote, “My forever Valentine. ‘I am so in love with you that there isn’t anything else.’ Happy St. Valentine’s Day. #thesterlings.”