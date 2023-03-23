CMT Music Awards Adds Darius Rucker and Black Crowes Collab to Star-Studded List of Performers

Jim Wright/Emily Butler Photography

Some mega-talent will hit the stage at the 2023 CMT Music Awards!

The show just announced even more superstars joining this year’s lineup, including Tyler Hubbard’s first solo awards show performance of “Dancin’ in the Country” and Jelly Roll singing his hit single “Need a Favor.”

Fans will also see the Black Crowes and longtime friend Darius Rucker’s world-premiere collaboration of “She Talks to Angels.” The band will also team up with Rucker for a “CMT Crossroads” episode slated to air over the summer.

Wynonna Judd will also make her debut television performance with tourmate Ashley McBryde. Fans can also seem them in the special “The Judds: Love Is Alive — The Final Concert,” airing this spring.

Previously announced performers include Blake Shelton, Kelsea Ballerini, Keith Urban, Carrie Underwood and others.