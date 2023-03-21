Simone Ashley Makes It Instagram Official with Tino Klein

Getty Images

“Bridgerton” star Simone Ashley, 27, is making things public with boyfriend Constantin “Tino” Klein!

On Tuesday, Simone made it Instagram official by posting a photo of herself with Tino at Netflix’s 2023 BAFTA Awards Party.

Along with showing love for photographer Greg Williams, she wrote on Instagram, “@gregwilliamsphotography thank you for taking one of my favourite photos - big love to you and @ladyelizacummings ❤️✨📸.”

Simone also openly kissed Tino on the cheek at the event too!

Getty Images

It is unknown how long Simone and Tino have been dating, but they did attend the Jacquemus “Le Papier” Fashion Show in June together.

In December, Ashley posted a pic of Klein in honor of his birthday. She wrote on Instagram, “The best birthday surprise for the best person 🎂 x.”

They also spent the holidays together, and he is seen in several pics from her snow retreat. She wrote, “My pooch and snowman in the mountains x.”

