Warner Bros. Pictures

Jack Dylan Grazer and Asher Angel are back in “Shazam! Fury of the Gods.”

“Extra’s” Terri Seymour spoke with Jack and Asher about the movie, as well as how they bonded on set!

Jack Dylan raved about his co-stars, saying, “I truly love these people so much. There’s never been a project I’ve worked on before where I’ve had anything that felt like this before.”

Due to his close bond with his castmates, the onscreen chemistry was “real” and “natural.”

He joked, “We did do a blood oath in the beginning before filming, so we did kind of get, like, embedded in each other that way.”

When asked if Helen Mirren took part in the blood oath, Jack commented, “Oh, yeah. That was actually her idea.”

Aside from Helen, Jack and Asher also had the chance to work with Lucy Liu and Rachel Zegler in this film.

Jack shared, “They brought something to the film that I don’t know if it was there in the first one… They brought a great sense of female empowerment.”

He added, “A great group of individuals who are confident and charismatic and kind and warm and just incredible to be around… I had a blast working with them… An out-of-body experience.”

Though Asher didn’t get to spend much time with them on set, he got to know them better on the press tour! He said, “They’re just such nice people… Just being nice goes so far in this industry.”

Asher has already seen the movie. As for what to expect, he teased that everything is “bigger,” adding, “The stakes are bigger.”

He also loved the “family component” in the movie, saying, “It really is a movie for everyone… It talks about, you know, the messaging behind it, you know, [why] family is so important.”