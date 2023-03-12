Miles Teller on the Possibility of More ‘Top Gun’ Movies (Exclusive)

Getty Images

Actor Miles Teller looked dapper on the red carpet at the 2023 Oscars.

“Extra’s” Billy Bush and Jenn Lahmers spoke with Miles about his blockbuster film “Top Gun: Maverick,” which has six nominations: Best Picture, Best Adapted Screenplay, Best Original Song, Best Sound, Best Film Editing, and Best Visual Effects.

Could there be more “Top Gun” movies in the works? Miles answered that the question was “above my pay grade.”

Miles was more than happy to discuss the success of the film. He smiled, saying, “It’s been such a long run on ‘Top Gun.’ We finished it… like three and a half years ago.”

When Jenn commented that many credit Tom Cruise with saving the film industry with the mega-hit movie, Miles quipped, “You can put that on his shoulders — I think Tom can handle that.”

Miles elaborated, “The studios are always really concerned about what does the audience want…? Do they want to stay at home and be able to stop/start when they want, or do they still want to go to the theaters? There is something special about going to theaters.”