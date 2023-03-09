Idris Elba on Bringing Back Luther… and Those Bond Rumors! (Exclusive)

Getty Images

Idris Elba brought his fashion A game to the “Luther: The Fallen Sun” premiere Wednesday in NYC. The actor, who attended with wife Sabrina, hit the red carpet in bold spring colors.

“Extra” caught up with the star, who broke down his look, calling it a “little bit of Gucci, salad-green, avocado-green.”

Idris’ character in the new movie, co-starring Cynthia Erivo, is based on his hit BBC series about detective John Luther. He’s a good cop who has done some bad things to catch criminals.

Elba shared, “It’s a character I’ve been playing for 10 years. So excited to have it on a bigger scale now as a movie. Did five seasons. If you’ve never seen ‘Luther,’ you could start now.”

He admitted the action film was tough to make, saying, “Really early mornings, lots of rain machines.” Was it all worth it? “I think we got something really special.”

Idris had this to say about those rumors he could be the next James Bond: “We have nothing but love for the Bond franchise. It is always something I respect and am very proud of that rumor.”

As for all the broken hearts over Elba not being lined up as the next James Bond yet, “Hopefully, I'll mend them with John Luther. Go watch that; it’s a great movie.”

Idris says Bond and Luther are very different, but do share one thing in common.

“I don’t think they're similar, but both characters are big characters,” he said. “The worlds they inhabit can be big, especially now, Luther is… we can take him from London and put him in Argentina or wherever we want. Luther has the sort of scale now.”

And he wants to make it bigger! “I want to do a franchise,” he shared.