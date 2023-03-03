KCA Hosts Charli D’Amelio & Nate Burleson Tease Celeb Surprises and Slime! (Exclusive)

Nickelodeon

Kids’ Choice Awards hosts Charli D’Amelio and Nate Burleson chatted with “Extra’s” Melvin Robert as they got ready for the big day!

They dished on which stars they were excited to see and of course they’re ready for slime!

Nate shared, “I heard that Adam Sandler is going to be in the building. I’ve seen every movie that he’s been in.”

Nate joked that he was going to ask Adam for a role in a future movie. He said, “When I meet Adam, I’m gonna be like, ‘Either you give a me role in your movie or we’re sliming you.’”

Charli is “very excited” to see Bebe Rexha, saying, “She’s been a big part of my journey. I love watching her and seeing her do such amazing things.”

Both Nate and Charli have already been slimed. While Charli admitted it was “cold,” she doesn’t know what it tastes like because she kept her mouth closed.

Nate and Charli are “two fashionable people,” so they’ll be doing multiple wardrobe changes.

As for how they felt to be hosting, Nate noted, “I’m an ‘80s baby through and through, raised in the ‘90s, influenced by the 2000s, so I’ve seen every era of Nickelodeon. I’ve dreamed about getting slimed. Being able to host the KCAs, it’s an incredible honor… This is another bucket-list thing that I can say that I did.”

Charli added her two cents, saying, “I grew up watching the Kids’ Choice Awards, and I’ve always loved the show. I’ve been at the past two award shows and this is my first time ever hosting, so it’s definitely very new, but after practicing a little bit, seeing what we’re doing, seeing the set, I’m so excited.”

Charli also spoke about being nominated for Favorite Female Creator, saying, “Seeing the other people in the category, that’s an achievement in itself, just to be nominated alongside all these people.”

While she’s excited, she’s “keeping the hosting in mind.”