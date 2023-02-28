Getty Images

Aubrey Plaza, 38, looked visibly upset on the SAG Awards stage Sunday as the cast of “The White Lotus” won Outstanding Performance by an Ensemble in a TV Series.

Her co-star Jon Gries could be seen speaking with her just before she adjusted the top of her Michael Kors dress and mouthed “Jesus Christ” a few moments later.

Now, Gries is revealing to Page Six what he said to her, as well as their text exchange afterward.

Jon said he told Aubrey she was “being blocked by about 15 people,” and suggested she “look to the front.”

The 65-year-old actor then told her “You might want to fix that first,” referring to her underboob.

He believes she mouthed “Jesus Christ” afterward because she was “just being funny.”

Jon continued, “I think what she was intimating is, ‘Why would that be a problem if my nipple is showing?’”

The “Napoleon Dynamite” star insisted, “That’s her humor — she has that dry, deadpan wit; that’s her biting wit.”

He also shot down the theory Aubrey was upset she didn’t get to speak. Gries said the cast had already chosen F. Murray Abraham to give a speech on the cast’s behalf.

“We wanted him to speak; we all wanted him to. He’s F. Murray Abraham! He’s a frigging legend,” Jon said.

Page Six says Jon reached out to Aubrey after the exchange made headlines, upset it turned into a “creepy moment.”

Gries said he texted her, “You weren’t really upset?” and she wrote back, “No! Not at all!”

Jon said Aubrey joked that he “saved” her from a wardrobe malfunction.