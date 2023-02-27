SAG Awards: Jason Bateman on What He’ll Take Away from ‘Ozark’ (Exclusive)

Getty Images

“Ozark” star Jason Bateman took home the win for Outstanding Performance by a Male Actor in a Drama Series at the 2023 SAG Awards Sunday! He spoke to “Extra’s” Rachel Lindsay about closing the chapter on the series and what he has taken away from the experience.

Jason said of moving on from the hit series, “It's like, we're all gonna die. Every show is going to come to an end. Every movie comes to an end. So, you just gotta hope you do good with the time you've got with it… I really feel like we didn't waste any of our time with that. We didn't waste anybody's talent on it in front of the camera, behind the camera — everyone was just cooking. I feel really, really lucky to have been part of that.”

Rachel asked if it was hard to move on. He said, “It's hard because obviously, yeah, you're going to miss the people and all the collaboration and the good work we did together, but it's exciting, the notion of taking all of that goodwill, and all the things that we learned about how a set can run, or how performances can go. I learned so much from those actors. To take that on to the next job is just honoring that memory and kind of keeping them alive through doing that, so that part I'm looking forward to.”