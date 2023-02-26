Haley Lu Richardson on Keeping That ‘White Lotus’ Ending Secret (Exclusive)

Getty Images

“The White Lotus” star Haley Lu Richardson chatted with “Extra’s” Jenn Lahmers on the 2023 SAG Awards red carpet about how she managed to keep Season 2’s shocking ending a secret!

The actress, who was sparkling in Carolina Herrera, said her life has “changed a bit” after being part of the hit show.

“I really did learn a lot from this one because it was a big experience like from when I was first auditioning to now. It has just been… an experience. I’m thankful for it.”

Richardson worked closely with Jennifer Coolidge on the show as Tanya’s assistant Portia. So how did she keep Tanya’s demise a secret?

“I had to get good at keeping a secret,” she said. “Normally, I’m a terrible liar, which I guess it is weird that I’m an actor, but I’m really bad at keeping secrets. I have an awful poker face, but I just had to do it.”