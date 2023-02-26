Angela Bassett Reacts to Ariana DeBose's Viral BAFTAs Rap (Exclusive)

Of being name-dropped in Ariana’s gone viral BAFTA opening, Angela said, “I love it. I love it and I love her and I was so pleased when it turned into a very fun and positive sort of exercise.” As for her Entertainer of the Year nomination, Bassett commented, “It hits right in the heart, right in the solar plexus — it’s wonderful, it’s like a letter from home, absolutely.”

Angela also shared her thoughts on Black History Month, saying, “Very proud of where I come from… of our culture, of our contribution. It means all those things. It's deep and rich, it's grand, it's lauded, applauded, and copied.



Next up, the “Wakanda Forever” star is up for an Oscar. She said, “I made up my mind: I was gonna try be calm, cool, do those things that pour into me and build me up, and not be too distracted and stay steady on the course."



Angela is also leaning on her husband, Courtney B. Vance, saying, “Sometimes, when I get like, 'Ahhh!' he’s like, 'It's not about you, it’s not about you, get over that,' and I’m like, 'You're right!' and feel better."