Award Shows February 26, 2023
Ana de Armas Reveals Why She Misses Playing Marilyn Monroe After 'Blonde' (Exclusive)
“Blonde” star Ana de Armas stunned on the red carpet at the 2023 SAG Awards Sunday!
“Extra’s” Jenn Lahmers spoke with Ana, who was nominated for Outstanding Performance by a Female Actor in a Leading Role for her portrayal of Marilyn Monroe.
De Armas is going up against Cate Blanchett, Michelle Yeoh, Danielle Deadwyler and Viola Davis.
When asked if it was difficult to step away from her character, Ana explained, “It wasn’t a matter of getting out of character. I thought it was more of, I missed her. I missed it, like the whole process of it. As difficult as it was and very emotional, it was also a very beautiful process. I missed that environment and being so creative.”