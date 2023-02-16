‘Stranger Things’ Star Finn Wolfhard & Chiefs Player Juju Smith-Schuster to Present at Crunchyroll Anime Awards (Exclusive)

Getty Images

The stars will be out March 4 to celebrate the Crunchyroll Anime Awards!

The annual award show, which celebrates anime across TV, film, and streaming, will take place in Tokyo at a live ceremony hosted by Sally Amaki and Jon Kabira. Fans can watch on YouTube and Twitch.

“Extra” can exclusively report that this year’s presenters will include “Stranger Things” actor Finn Wolfhard, Kansas City Chiefs player and Super Bowl champ Juju Smith-Schuster, “Euphoria” actress Hunter Schafer, “Cobra Kai” star Jacob Bertrand, director Robert Rodriguez, Detroit Lions player Aidan Hutchinson, WWE Superstar Zelina Vega, and YouTube stars Sykkuno and Valkyrae.

Juju explained in a statement, “I have been a huge anime fan since I was a kid. It has been a part of my whole life, till this day, it has helped me so much. I’m an NFL athlete and I get to represent this anime world. So for me to present an Anime Award to some of the greatest shows in the world, it's the best.”

Rodriguez added, “I love anime, it’s an art form that has always inspired me. For the creators, it’s unbound creativity and freedom of expression, where they can make truly iconic, creative worlds and characters. Anime is a crucible for new ideas and fresh perspectives in entertainment. So I’m very excited to help celebrate the grand winners being honored at the Crunchyroll Anime Awards in Japan.”