Winners List! The Meet Cuties Celebrate Rom-Coms

This Valentine’s Day the Meet Cuties celebrated the latest and greatest romantic comedies.

The Meet Cute, a modern rom-com entertainment brand with a focus on original scripted romantic comedies, is behind the awards and announced the winners on February 13.

Watch the full award show here, and keep reading to find out who took home Best Love Interest, Best Kiss and more.

Best Love Interest

Dash (Channing Tatum) – "The Lost City" - WINNER

Will (Conrad Ricamora) – "Fire Island"

Jake (David Corenswet) – "Look Both Ways"

Aaron (Luke Macfarlane) – "Bros"

Griffin (Thomas Mann) – "About Fate"

Best Lead

Natalie (Lili Reinhart) – "Look Both Ways" - WINNER

Georgia (Julia Roberts) – "Ticket to Paradise"

Clare (Talia Ryder) – "Hello, Goodbye and Everything in Between"

Bobby (Billy Eichner) – "Bros"

Loretta (Sandra Bullock) – "The Lost City"

Best Chemistry

Asha and Ravi (Pallavi Sharda and Suraj Sharma) – "Wedding Season" - WINNER

Loretta and Dash (Sandra Bullock and Channing Tatum) – "The Lost City"

Georgia and David (Julia Roberts and George Clooney) – "Ticket to Paradise"

Walt and Sophie (Cole Sprouse and Lana Condor) – "Moonshot"

Best Kiss

Anne and Frederick (Dakota Johnson and Cosmo Jarvis) – "Persuasion" - WINNER

Paige (Rowan Blanchard) and AJ (Auli'i Cravalho) – "Crush"

Auden (Emma Pasarow) and Eli (Belmont Cameli) – "Along for the Ride"

Drea and Russ (Camila Mendes and Rish Shah) – "Do Revenge"

Walt (Cole Sprouse) and Sophie (Lana Condor) – "Moonshot"

Best BFF

Stella (Ayo Edebiri) – "Hello Goodbye and Everything in Between" - WINNER

Maggie (Laura Kariuki) – "Along for the Ride"

Noah (Scott Eastwood) – "I Want You Back"

June (Deborah S. Craig) – "Meet Cute"

Best Love Declaration

Bobby (Billy Eichner) – "Bros" - WINNER

Kat (Jennifer Lopez) – "Marry Me"

Peter (Charlie Day) – "I Want You Back"

Charlie (James Scully) - "Fire Island"

Best Enemies-to-Lovers

Noah (Joel Kim Booster) and Will (Conrad Ricamora) – "Fire Island" - WINNER

Rosaline (Kaitlyn Denver) and Dario (Sean Teale) – "Rosaline"

Georgia (Julia Roberts) and David (George Clooney) – "Ticket to Paradise"

Walt (Cole Sprouse) and Sophie (Lana Condor) – "Moonshot"

Best Second-Chance-Romance

Billy and Ingrid (Andy Garcia and Gloria Estefan) - "Father of the Bride" (2022) - WINNER

Georgia and David (Julia Roberts and George Clooney) - "Ticket to Paradise"

Natalie and Gabe (Lili Reinhart and Danny Ramirez) - "Look Both Ways"

Margot (Emma Roberts) and Griffin (Thomas Mann) - "About Fate"

Best Meet Cute

Kat (Jennifer Lopez) and Charlie (Owen Wilson) – "Marry Me" - WINNER

Lily (Kaitlyn Dever) and Gede (Maxime Bouttier) – "Ticket to Paradise"

Peter (Charlie Day) and Emma (Jenny Slate) – "I Want You Back"

Margot (Emma Roberts) and Griffin (Thomas Mann) - "About Fate"