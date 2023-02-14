Award Shows February 14, 2023
Winners List! The Meet Cuties Celebrate Rom-Coms
This Valentine’s Day the Meet Cuties celebrated the latest and greatest romantic comedies.
The Meet Cute, a modern rom-com entertainment brand with a focus on original scripted romantic comedies, is behind the awards and announced the winners on February 13.
Watch the full award show here, and keep reading to find out who took home Best Love Interest, Best Kiss and more.
Best Love Interest
Dash (Channing Tatum) – "The Lost City" - WINNER
Will (Conrad Ricamora) – "Fire Island"
Jake (David Corenswet) – "Look Both Ways"
Aaron (Luke Macfarlane) – "Bros"
Griffin (Thomas Mann) – "About Fate"
Best Lead
Natalie (Lili Reinhart) – "Look Both Ways" - WINNER
Georgia (Julia Roberts) – "Ticket to Paradise"
Clare (Talia Ryder) – "Hello, Goodbye and Everything in Between"
Bobby (Billy Eichner) – "Bros"
Loretta (Sandra Bullock) – "The Lost City"
Best Chemistry
Asha and Ravi (Pallavi Sharda and Suraj Sharma) – "Wedding Season" - WINNER
Loretta and Dash (Sandra Bullock and Channing Tatum) – "The Lost City"
Georgia and David (Julia Roberts and George Clooney) – "Ticket to Paradise"
Walt and Sophie (Cole Sprouse and Lana Condor) – "Moonshot"
Best Kiss
Anne and Frederick (Dakota Johnson and Cosmo Jarvis) – "Persuasion" - WINNER
Paige (Rowan Blanchard) and AJ (Auli'i Cravalho) – "Crush"
Auden (Emma Pasarow) and Eli (Belmont Cameli) – "Along for the Ride"
Drea and Russ (Camila Mendes and Rish Shah) – "Do Revenge"
Walt (Cole Sprouse) and Sophie (Lana Condor) – "Moonshot"
Best BFF
Stella (Ayo Edebiri) – "Hello Goodbye and Everything in Between" - WINNER
Maggie (Laura Kariuki) – "Along for the Ride"
Noah (Scott Eastwood) – "I Want You Back"
June (Deborah S. Craig) – "Meet Cute"
Best Love Declaration
Bobby (Billy Eichner) – "Bros" - WINNER
Kat (Jennifer Lopez) – "Marry Me"
Peter (Charlie Day) – "I Want You Back"
Charlie (James Scully) - "Fire Island"
Best Enemies-to-Lovers
Noah (Joel Kim Booster) and Will (Conrad Ricamora) – "Fire Island" - WINNER
Rosaline (Kaitlyn Denver) and Dario (Sean Teale) – "Rosaline"
Georgia (Julia Roberts) and David (George Clooney) – "Ticket to Paradise"
Walt (Cole Sprouse) and Sophie (Lana Condor) – "Moonshot"
Best Second-Chance-Romance
Billy and Ingrid (Andy Garcia and Gloria Estefan) - "Father of the Bride" (2022) - WINNER
Georgia and David (Julia Roberts and George Clooney) - "Ticket to Paradise"
Natalie and Gabe (Lili Reinhart and Danny Ramirez) - "Look Both Ways"
Margot (Emma Roberts) and Griffin (Thomas Mann) - "About Fate"
Best Meet Cute
Kat (Jennifer Lopez) and Charlie (Owen Wilson) – "Marry Me" - WINNER
Lily (Kaitlyn Dever) and Gede (Maxime Bouttier) – "Ticket to Paradise"
Peter (Charlie Day) and Emma (Jenny Slate) – "I Want You Back"
Margot (Emma Roberts) and Griffin (Thomas Mann) - "About Fate"
Best Rom-Com
"Fire Island" - WINNER
"Ticket to Paradise"
"Bros"
"Look Both Ways"