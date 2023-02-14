The New Harry Potter Video Game ‘Hogwarts Legacy’ Is Casting Quite a Spell

The latest Harry Potter video game, “Hogwarts Legacy,” is smashing sales records and it is on track to be the best-selling game of the year.

Simon Pegg is the latest muggle joining the wizarding world as the voice of Phineas Nigellus Black in the video game.

He says, “Everybody who read ‘Harry Potter’ had that fantasy of being in that world, you know, of attending that school and staying in those dormitories.”

Pegg describes Phineas as “the least popular headmaster in the history of Hogwarts,” insisting, “He’s not a terrible person… It’s a lighter kind of darkness for him. He's just all about himself.”

In the game, players come face-to-face with the headmaster as they embark on an epic journey in the open world action adventure game.