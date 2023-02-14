Michelle Pfeiffer on ‘Ant-Man’ and Her Kids’ Funny Reaction to ‘Grease 2’ (Exclusive)

Getty Images

Michelle Pfeiffer and Michael Douglas are back as Hank Pym and Janet van Dyne in Marvel’s “Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania.”

“Extra’s” Rachel Lindsay caught up with the stars to get the scoop on the new movie. Michelle also shared a fun story about her kids watching “Grease 2” for the first time.

What do they want people to take away from the film? Michelle answered, “Joy,” while Michael said, “Escapism,” adding that they had heard it described as a “psychedelic roller-coaster ride.”

Pfeiffer added, “It all comes together and I’m always astounded, honestly, when I see it finished.”

Speaking of working together again, Michael noted, “One of the things at least for me, as you get older and older, is you only want to work with pleasant people that are talented.” Michelle agreed, saying, “Life is too short.”

Michelle, who is married to David E. Kelley, has two adult children, Claudia and John. She shared, “I think this is fun for them, especially my daughter. She’s a big fan, big, big Marvel fan.”

Getty Images

She went on, “For the longest time they weren’t terribly interested in what I was doing. I remember when they were younger… it was like church and state with me. There was a separation between family and my work, and I mean they would come to work with me, but they were more just interested in craft service and eating the candy.”

Michelle said, “I never took them to premieres… At a certain point, I realized that their friends at school knew more about me than they did, and they knew more about my career… They didn’t really know I was famous anyway, so I decided, ‘Okay, I’ll show them ‘Grease 2’ and they lasted 20 minutes and they were off playing. They were so not interested I thought, ‘Okay, well, I tried.”

Getty Images

She said “Grease 2” was the only thing in her “repertoire that was age-appropriate” at the time.