Chelsea Handler ‘Didn’t Know’ She Was on Ozempic

Ozempic is the controversial diet drug that’s the talk of TikTok and Tinseltown.

The type 2 diabetes drug is making headlines everywhere, with stars using it for rapid weight loss.

Chelsea Handler opened up about unknowingly taking the medication, telling the “Call Her Daddy” podcast that her “anti-aging doctor just hands it out to anybody.” She added, “I didn’t even know I was on it.”

Handler recalled, “She said, ‘If you ever want to drop five pounds this is good.’”

Once she realized she was taking Ozempic, she said she stopped.

“I’m an irresponsible drug user, but I’m not gonna take a diabetic drug,” Handler said. “I tried it and I’m not gonna do that. That’s not for me.”

Meanwhile, rumors were rampant that Kim Kardashian used it when she had to squeeze into that Marilyn Monroe dress for the Met Gala. Kardashian told Vogue she lost 16 lbs. to fit into the gown, but never said anything about taking the drug.

She explained, “I would wear a sauna suit twice a day, run on the treadmill, completely cut out all sugar and all carbs, and just eat the cleanest veggies and protein. I didn’t starve myself, but I was so strict.”

Meanwhile, the popularity of Ozempic for weight loss has caused a shortage of the medication for diabetics.

“Extra’s” Billy Bush caught up with Dr. Domenick Sportelli, who said, “As a medical doc, as a nutrition enthusiast one of my biggest pet peeves are short cuts and quick fixes. You know why? Cause they never work out. And that's actually what we're seeing with Ozempic right now.”

He noted, “A follow-up study in 2022 showed that two thirds of the individuals that lost their weight — guess what? When they stopped… it all came back. Including their hypertension and their diabetes.”