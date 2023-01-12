Brooke Burke Shows Us the 3 Must-Have Snacks from Her Pantry

At 51, no one has more fun staying in shape than Brooke Burke!

She’s helping others do the same with her app, Brooke Burke Body.

The star tells us, “I think we’re working out smarter than we used to. I think we’re doing it in a more efficient way.”

Burke even has a five-minute workout incorporating hand weights, lunges, planks, and more to help even her busiest fans keep fit.

She’s all about healthy eating, too, telling us, “You have to stock your house with mindful things.”

She does just that and showed us three must-have snacks she keeps in her pantry.

“Raw oats — I always, always, have raw oats on hand… I also make lots of energy balls with cacao and almond butter and overnight oats.”

She added, “We love seaweed… My kids will take that and use it to scoop the rice and chicken.”

Brooke is also a fan of dates. “I put a spoonful of almond butter on them and then I put them in the freezer and I kid you not, it tastes like a frozen Reese’s peanut butter cup.”

For more of Brooke’s five-minute workout, check out the video below!