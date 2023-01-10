Award Shows January 10, 2023
Kaley Cuoco Shows Off Her Baby Bump in Lavender on the Golden Globes Red Carpet
Kaley Cuoco showed off her red-carpet maternity style at the 2023 Golden Globes!
The pregnant actress looked lovely in a long lavender gown featuring an empire waist as she posed for pictures. She wore her brunette hair pulled back in an updo.
Kaley was joined by boyfriend Tom Pelphrey, who wore a white tux for the occasion.
The lovebirds even shared a kiss for the cameras as she cradled her belly.
Cuoco is up for Best Actress in a Television Series, Comedy or Musical, for her role as Cassie Bowden in the HBO Max show “The Flight Attendant.”
Over the weekend, Kaley and Tom celebrated their little one with a baby shower.
Kaley shared a series of photos from the special night, which took place at a horse ranch, writing, “Last night we got to celebrate our future unicorn surrounded by incredible friends, family & animals in the most magical environment…thank you to the very special group of people who made it a night we will all remember for the rest of our lives 🥹💓.”