Kaley Cuoco Shows Off Her Baby Bump in Lavender on the Golden Globes Red Carpet

Getty Images

Kaley Cuoco showed off her red-carpet maternity style at the 2023 Golden Globes!

The pregnant actress looked lovely in a long lavender gown featuring an empire waist as she posed for pictures. She wore her brunette hair pulled back in an updo.

Kaley was joined by boyfriend Tom Pelphrey, who wore a white tux for the occasion.

The lovebirds even shared a kiss for the cameras as she cradled her belly.

Getty Images

Cuoco is up for Best Actress in a Television Series, Comedy or Musical, for her role as Cassie Bowden in the HBO Max show “The Flight Attendant.”

Over the weekend, Kaley and Tom celebrated their little one with a baby shower.