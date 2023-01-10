Golden Globes: Li Jun Li Reveals the Costume She Kept from ‘Babylon’

Getty Images

“Extra’s” Rachel Lindsay and Adam Glassman caught up with “Babylon” star Li Jun Li on the 2023 Golden Globes red carpet.

The actress, who was wearing a stunning silver Dolce & Gabbana gown, said being part of the film was a “dream come true,” adding, “I think it’s really special that we are here and the film being recognized for all its hard work because being in it was no easy task.”

Li called Brad Pitt, Margot Robbie, and director Damien Chazelle, “the best people that I could have asked to work for on my first big film, especially with Damien.”

She also revealed the costume she took home: “I got to keep a set of silk green pajamas.”