Kim Kardashian’s natural hair — without extensions — was revealed in a now viral TikTok video with her daughter North.

TikTok

The video, posted on Christmas Eve, shows Kim and North lip syncing to “Baby, It’s Cold Outside” in their pajamas.

In the clip, Kim’s blonde hair appears freshly washed and still wet. It is slightly darker at the roots and only goes a few inches past her shoulders, with noticeably less volume than usual.

TikTok

However, the reality star quickly underwent a hair transformation! In a TikTok posted later that day, Kim was back to her long, full, dark brown tresses as she got ready for the Kardashian Christmas party.

In the video, a stylist can be seen curling her gorgeous locks as the 42-year-old stands side-by-side with North lip syncing to Mariah Carey.

Getty Images