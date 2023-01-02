Getty Images

Prince Harry is opening up about the royal rift!

Following his explosive Netflix docuseries, “Harry & Meghan,” Harry sat down with ITV and “60 Minutes” to promote his new memoir “Spare.” Both interviews are slated to air January 8.

In the ITV interview, Harry says he hopes to reconcile with his father King Charles and brother Prince William.

“I want a family, not an institution… They’ve shown absolutely no willingness to reconcile. I would like to get my father back. I would like to have my brother back.”

Harry continues, “It never needed to be this way. The leaking and the planting… They feel as though it’s better to keep us, somehow, as the villains.”

During his “60 Minutes” interview with Anderson Cooper, he further explained why he and why Meghan Markle have been so vocal about The Firm.

“Every single time I’ve tried to [speak] privately, there have been briefings and leakings and planting of stories against me and my wife,” adding, “You know, the family motto is never complain, never explain, but it’s just a motto…

Anderson commented “there’s a lot of complaining and a lot of explaining” to protect the family.

Harry agreed, saying, “They will feed or have a conversation with the correspondent. And that correspondent will literally be spoon-fed information and write the story and at the bottom they will say that they reached out to Buckingham Palace for comment, but the whole story is Buckingham Palace commenting.”

Prince Harry continued, “So when we’re being told for the last six years, ‘We can’t put a statement out to protect you.’ But you do it for other members of the family there becomes a point when silence is betrayal.”

Harry and wife Meghan Markle previously opened up about issues with the royals during their docuseries.

At one point the couple accused the family of leaking a story about their move to Canada and willingness to give up their titles.

Harry insisted, “It became clear that the institution leaked the fact that we were going to move back to Canada, and the key piece of that story that made me aware that the contents of the letter between me and my father had been leaked was that we were willing to relinquish our Sussex titles. That was the giveaway.”

He also described a meeting with his father, brother and the Queen about his plans to step down as a senior royal.

“It became very clear very quickly that that goal was not up for discussion or debate,” Harry said.

“It was terrifying to have my brother scream and shout at me, and my father say things that simply weren’t true, and my grandmother quietly sit there and sort of take it all in.”