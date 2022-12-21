‘Puss in Boots’: Why Antonio Banderas & Salma Hayek Didn’t Record Together (Exclusive)

Getty Images

Old friends Antonio Banderas and Salma Hayek are teaming up again for “Puss in Boots: The Last Wish,” which comes 11 years after the first “Puss in Boots” movie.

The pair dished with “Extra’s” Kaliegh Garris on the new chapter for the gato with gusto and joked about why they didn’t record together.

Antonio, who first voiced Puss in Boots in “Shrek 2,” said of slipping back into character, “I’ve been 20 years with him. It’s almost like an old friend.”

Salma revealed she has a few things in common with her character Kitty Softpaws.

“I think we like to be very bossy, both of us,” she said laughing, as Banderas added, “That is true!”

Hayek continued, “I think we like to instigate… to push the buttons,” she said, pointing at Antonio.

As far as last wishes go, Banderas revealed, “I would like to live longer. I would like to live for a long time. I would like to live, like, 300 years. You tell people that and they are like, ‘No’… but I do.”

Salma joked, “And he probably will.”

This is the eighth movie the old friends have made together, but they didn’t record in the same room this time around.

Antonio said, “It was better when we were not in front of each other.”

Hayek added, “You know what? I always feel… that his ghost is there anyway, so I never felt like I was doing this alone.”

Banderas added, “No, the problem is she is very competitive," but Salma interjected, “Oh, competitive?”

She added, “I’m a Virgo, and he’s a Leo. I’ll say no more.”