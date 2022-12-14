Eddie Murphy to Receive the Golden Globes’ Cecil B. DeMille Award

Courtesy of Netflix

Eddie Murphy is ready for his close-up — he will receive the Cecil B. DeMille Award at the 80th Annual Golden Globe Awards.

The award recognizes an individual “for their outstanding contributions to the world of entertainment.”

Murphy is a past Golden Globe winner and six-time nominee. Some of his famed performances include “Beverly Hills Cop,” “Coming to America,” “Dreamgirls,” and many others.

Eddie, who recently starred in “Coming 2 America,” has been busy working on “Beverly Hills Cop 4.”

He will accept the award at the 2023 ceremony, which takes place on January 10, airing live from 5-8 p.m. PT / 8-11 p.m. ET on NBC and Peacock.

Hollywood Foreign Press Association President Helen Hoehne said in a statement, “We’re honored to present this year’s Cecil B. DeMille Award to the iconic and highly esteemed Mr. Eddie Murphy. We’re thrilled to be celebrating the lasting impact on film and television that his career — in front of and behind the camera - has had through the decades.”

Murphy is in good company. Past recipients include Jane Fonda, George Clooney, Morgan Freeman, Oprah Winfrey, Robert De Niro, Audrey Hepburn, Harrison Ford, Jodie Foster, Sophia Loren, Steven Spielberg, Denzel Washington, Robin Williams, Tom Hanks and more.