Gotham Awards 2022 — Winners List

A24

The complete list of 2022 Gotham Award winners:

Best Feature

“Everything Everywhere All at Once”

Best Documentary Feature

“All That Breathes”

Best International Feature

“Happening”

Outstanding Lead Performance

Danielle Deadwyler, “Till”

Outstanding Supporting Performance

Ke Huy Quan, “Everything Everywhere All At Once”

Breakthrough Performer

Gracija Filipovic, “Murina”

Bingham Ray Breakthrough Director

Charlotte Wells, “Aftersun”

Best Screenplay

Todd Field, “Tár”

Breakthrough Series (Over 40 Minutes)

“Pachinko”

Breakthrough Series (Under 40 Minutes)

“Mo”

Outstanding Performance in a New Series

Ben Whishaw, “This is Going to Hurt”