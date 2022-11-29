Award Shows November 29, 2022
Gotham Awards 2022 — Winners List
The complete list of 2022 Gotham Award winners:
Best Feature
“Everything Everywhere All at Once”
Best Documentary Feature
“All That Breathes”
Best International Feature
“Happening”
Outstanding Lead Performance
Danielle Deadwyler, “Till”
Outstanding Supporting Performance
Ke Huy Quan, “Everything Everywhere All At Once”
Breakthrough Performer
Gracija Filipovic, “Murina”
Bingham Ray Breakthrough Director
Charlotte Wells, “Aftersun”
Best Screenplay
Todd Field, “Tár”
Breakthrough Series (Over 40 Minutes)
“Pachinko”
Breakthrough Series (Under 40 Minutes)
“Mo”
Outstanding Performance in a New Series
Ben Whishaw, “This is Going to Hurt”
Breakthrough Nonfiction Series
“We Need To Talk About Cosby”